Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley's Final NYC Concert to Stream Tonight

Tonight, Broadway On Demand will exclusively stream the final New York City concert of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond, a celebration of Marin and Jason's life together through music and theater. The concert was recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2017.

The stream will take place at 8pm ET and will include a free pre-show event featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell beginning at 7:30pm ET.

Broadway & Beyond marks the couple's final New York City performance together before Mazzie's passing in 2018. Mazzie, a three-time Tony nominee, had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cancer Support Community (CSC), Tina's Wish, and The Actors Fund through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

