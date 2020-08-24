Lea Salonga Debuts New Song, Titled "Dream Again"

Tony winner Lea Salonga has debuted her new song and its accompany video, "Dream Again." The song was written by Blair Bodine and Daniel Edmonds, with provits being donated to charities aiding in Covid-19 relief around the world. Watch below:

"'Dream Again' has been a global effort and Zoom has been our best friend," Salonga said. "This collaboration has taken us across three continents, five time zones and been a labor of love I will not soon forget. Our incredible composers, Daniel and Blair, have been up at all hours working together on music and lyrics from Australia and Vermont, respectively. Coupled with our musical and production team around the globe (California, New York, North Carolina, Manila, Kuala Lumpur) they have crafted a song that I'm so excited to share with the world."