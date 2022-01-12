Last Night's "Broadway Musicals" Final Jeopardy! Clue Was a Doozy for All 3 Contestants

Broadway is the one major category that usually trips up Jeopardy! contestants, and last night's Final Jeopardy! answer was no exception.

With the category "Broadway Musicals," here is the clue: "Each in a show that ran more than 2 years, Ethel Merman & Sarah Jessica Parker played 2 different characters with this first name."

This might have even gotten the best of the seasoned theater experts among us, but the answer is "Annie" — Merman in Annie Get Your Gun and Parker in, well, Annie.

The closest contestant was reigning champ Amy Schneider, who guessed "Rose," for Gypsy, obviously. Although Parker did play "Rosemary" on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. But that production only ran for just over a year. Technicalities, technicalities.