Kurt Weill Foundation Establishes Award Named for Rebecca Luker

The Kurt Weill Foundation has established the new Rebecca Luker Award, named for the beloved Broadway star who died in December 2020.

The Rebecca Luker Award will be an offshoot of the Foundation's Lotte Lenya Competition, and will be presented annually to a finalist in the competition for their outstanding performance of a song from the Golden Age of American musical theater.

Luker was a longtime supporter of the yearly Lotte Lenya Competition, regularly serving as judge of the semifinal and final rounds. Even after she was diagnosed with ALS, Luker continued to help coach and select prizewinners, with numerous young artists benefiting from her expertise and wisdom.