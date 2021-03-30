Kristin Chenoweth, Tam Mutu Join Lineup for Rebecca Luker Tribute Concert

Kristin Chenoweth and Tam Mutu (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) will join the lineup for Target ALS's one-night-only concert tribute to Rebecca Luker on Tuesday, May 4, at 7:30pm. In addition, Target ALS will make a limited number of rush tickets available. Exclusively for first responders and frontline workers, 500 tickets will be made available at half price ($10) starting on Monday, April 5, using the code "THANKS10."

In addition to Chenoweth and Mutu, the fundraiser, titled "Becca," will feature Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, and Sally Wilfert. Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken will serve as co-music directors, with David Mahoney acting as creative producer. Lucy Simon, composer of The Secret Garden (Luker's first Broadway show) will aid in song selection. Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg will write the show. Emmy winner Frank DiLella will be the host.

Target ALS was founded by former New York City Deputy Mayor Dan Doctoroff, whose father and uncle died of the disease. Luker was diagnosed in late 2019 and passed away in December 2020.

Tickets are $20 with 100 percent of sales sales and donations benefiting ALS research.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, click here.