Watch: Kristin Chenoweth Discusses Her One-Take Schmigadoon! Patter Song "Tribulation"

In episode 5 of Apple TV Plus's new musical series Schmigadoon!, Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth steals the show with an insane patter song modeled after The Music Man titled "Tribulation." A blend of "Ya Got Trouble" and "Pick A Little-Talk A Little," this song was 18 pages long and filmed by director Barry Sonnenfeld in a single take. Here, Chenoweth tells us all about it.