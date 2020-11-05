Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff to Star in New Movie Musical From How I Met Your Mother Team

Frozen vets Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff will reunite to star in the live-action musical film Molly and the Moon, from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Bell and Groff will play Kate and Brian, a married couple who sing to their unborn child. Inside Kate's womb, a girl in a rowboat uses these mysterious voices coming from the sky to try and reach the moon, a metaphor for birth. The film, according to Deadline, is based on Thomas and his wife's real-life experiences after their son was born with a rare genetic defect that required multiple heart surgeries to correct.

Harvey Mason Jr. will be serve as executive music producer, with Nathan Larson as composer and Stephanie Diaz-Matos as music supervisor.

No timeline has been announced.