Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key to Release New Podcast on History of Sketch Comedy

Emmy-winning performer Keegan-Michael Key, and his wife, writer-director Elle Key, will release the new Audible Original podcast The History of Sketch Comedy. The series will debut on January 28, 2021.

In The History of Sketch Comedy, Key will explore major moments in the history of sketch comedy, from the touring acting troupes in Europe circa the 1500s to the rise of variety television and training organizations like the Second City. He'll share the moments and sketches that were influential to his development as an artist, as well as the knowledge he's gained along the way. The series is cowritten by the Keys, directed by Elle Key, and produced by Bigger Picture Media Group and Clamor.

Keegan-Michael Key is cocreator of the groundbreaking sketch series Key & Peele, and costar in Netflix's Jingle Jangle and The Prom. Elle Key is an executive producer of Brain Games and Game On!. Bigger Picture is their multiplatform media company.