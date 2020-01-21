Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason, Michael Urie Star in Arsenic & Old Lace Reading

Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason, and Michael Urie will star in a one-night benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic & Old Lace on February 24 at Theatre Row.

Jonathan Silverstein directs the reading, which will serve as Keen Company's winter gala benefit. Chalfant will play Abby, with Mason as Martha and Urie as Mortimer. The comedy follows two charming sisters who have been poisoning lonely old men.

Further casting is still to be announced.