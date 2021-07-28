Julie Halston to Receive Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for Work With Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Julie Halston will receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. for her work with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations. For more than a decade, Halston has worked to raise funds and awareness for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, supporting the lung disease for which there is no cure.

Halston's late husband, news anchor Ralph Howard, was diagnosed with the disease in 2008 and subsequently received a lung transplant which gave him the gift of life for eight more years. In 2010, when their friend Mike Kuchwara, the drama critic for the Associated Press died of the disease, Halston and Howard founded the Broadway Belts for PFF concert and fundraising initiative, which has raised millions of dollars to help patients and their caregivers.

Story developing.