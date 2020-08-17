Josh Groban to Release New Album and Three Online Concerts, Including Holiday Show

Music superstar Josh Groban will release a new album in November and present a virtual concert tour this fall with three new shows.

Groban's new album, titled ''Harmony," will be released in November. He'll celebrate the release with a concert on November 26, 2020 at 1pm PST/4pm EST/9pm GMT/8am AEDT, with a second showing later that day at 8pm EST. Tickets start at $25.

Groban will perform a Broadway-themed concert on October 3 at 1pm PST/4pm EST/9pm GMT/8am AEDT, with tickets starting at $25. The final concert of this series, on December 19, will be Groban's first-ever holiday concert. Tickets start at $30.

For $65, fans can purchase the Livestream Concert Series pass, which includes access to all three livestream concerts and the ability to rewatch each performance after the event for up to 48 hours. There are also VIP packages available. The series pass will go on sale with August 18 at 1pm PDT for the pre-sale, with general on-sale beginning at 1pm PDT on August 20. Individual tickets will go on pre-sale on August 25 at 1pm PDT, and general on sale beginning at 1pm PDT on August 27.