Josh Groban Announces Track List, Duet Partners, and Release Date for New Album Harmony

Music superstar Josh Groban has announced the release of his new album, Harmony, on November 20 via Reprise Records. The album is available for preorder here.

"I started making the album while I was on tour before quarantine started," Groban told TheaterMania. "My last album was all original music. I wanted to do another album like I had done with Stages, that had songs that I've loved for a long time, with gorgeous melodies and incredible arrangements. I always knew that this was going to be an album of classic songs, but when I went into quarantine, I found myself at the piano a lot. There were two songs I wrote that felt relevant today, so even though they're not in that genre of classic songs, I felt like they needed to come out now. I hope people enjoy it."

Harmony has a track list that includes classics like "The Impossible Dream," "I Can't Make You Love Me," and more. Groban duets with Leslie Odom Jr. on "Shape of My Heart." Sara Bareilles joins him for "Both Sides Now." Kirk Franklin is featured on the track "The Fullest," a brand-new song. The album was mostly produced by Bernie Herms with additional songs produced by Steve Jordan, Tommee Profitt, and Federico Vindver.

Listen to Groban's "The Impossible Dream" here: