Joseph Siravo, Original Piazza Cast Member and Tony Soprano's Dad, Dies at 64

Actor Joseph Siravo died on April 11, following a long battle with cancer. He was 64.

A longtime veteran of stage and screen, Siravo made his Broadway debut as a replacement in Herb Gardner's Conversations With My Father. He would go on to appear in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of The Boys From Syracuse and the original Lincoln Center Theater productions of The Light in the Piazza, playing the Priest and understudying the roles of Signor Naccarelli and Roy Johnson, and Oslo, his final Broadway credit, where he played Joel Singer.

Siravo's dozen off-Broadway credits include Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story, Gemini, and My Life With Reg. He played the role of Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo more than 2,000 times in the national tour of Jersey Boys.

Onscreen, Siravo is perhaps best known for playing Johnny Soprano, father of Tony Soprano, in several episodes of HBO's The Sopranos. He co-starred as Fred Goldman in The People v. O.J. Simpson, and had roles in shows including For Life, New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods.

Siravo earned an Obie as part of the ensemble of Oslo.