John Cameron Mitchell to Play Joe Exotic in New TV Series Opposite Kate McKinnon

Hedwig and the Angry Inch cocreator John Cameron Mitchell will play larger-than-life zoo owner Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage in the upcoming NBC limited series Joe Exotic.

Mitchell costars as the Oklahoma-based operator of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, opposite Kate McKinnon as his archnemesis, Florida big-cat rights activist Carole Baskin. The show will air across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Joe Exotic is based on the Wondery Podcast hosted by Robert Moore, and will be written and produced by Etan Frankel. Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, is the subject of the 2020 Netflix documentary series Tiger King.