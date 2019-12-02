Jenn Colella to Lead Reading of New Musical The Tin Woman

The Fourth Act has announced a private industry reading of the new musical The Tin Woman on December 13.

Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor's family. A tempestuous meeting ensues, resulting in a roller-coaster of tears, laughter and healing. The Tin Woman is based on Sean Grennan's play of the same title, and features a book and lyrics by the playwright, with a score by Anne and Ian Eisendrath. Anne Eisendrath also provides lyrics.

Amy Corcoran directs a cast that includes Jenn Colella as Joy, Joel Hatch as Hank, Kyle Scatliffe as Jack, Natalie Toro as Alice, Audrey Cardwell as Sammy, and Angela Grovey as Darla.