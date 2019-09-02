See Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, and Roger Bart in Disney's Hercules

Production photos have been released from the Public Theater's Public Works production of Hercules, running through September 8 for free at the Delacorte Theater.

Jeff Hiller as Panic, Roger Bart as Hades, and Nelson Chimilio as Pain.

(© Joan Marcus)

The principal company of Equity actors consists of Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence (Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore). Roger Bart, who provided the singing voice of Hercules onscreen, plays Hades. Principal cast members from the Public Works community groups include Michael Roberts (Zeus), Tar-Shay Margaret Williams (Hera), Nelson Chimilio (Pain), Brianna Cabrera (Clio), and Tieisha Thomas (Melepomene).

Broadway Inspirational Voices, 10 Hairy Legs, and the Passaic High School Marching Band also take part.

Jelani Alladin and the company of Hercules.

(© Joan Marcus)

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), the Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs), and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Jelani Alladin (Hercules), and the troupe 10 Hairy Legs.

(© Joan Marcus)

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a book by Kristoffer Diaz, and direction by Lear deBessonet, Hercules has choreography by Chase Brock, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, puppet design by James Ortiz, music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin, orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by Mark Hummel, and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen.