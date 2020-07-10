Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, and More Help Promote Voter Registration

Fourteen Broadway productions have partnered with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes civic participation through music, culture, and live performance, to encourage Broadway fans across the United States to register and vote.

Participating shows include Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, David Byrne's American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From the North Country, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Plaza Suite, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Additional participating shows will be announced soon.

Through HeadCount's national organization efforts, fans across the country can register, check, or update their voter registration status online and find localized information about polling dates, sites, and candidates. By doing so, they will be entered to win Broadway show tickets (applicable when performances resume) and more.

More information on each show's initiatives, all of which run through October 1 to encompass National Voter Registration Day on September 22, can be found at the links below:

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations – HeadCount.org/ATP or text VOTER ATP to 40649

Chicago — HeadCount.org/Chicago or text VOTER CHICAGO BWAY to 40649

Come From Away – HeadCount.org/ComeFromAway or text VOTER AWAY to 40649

Company – HeadCount.org/Company or text VOTER COMPANY to 40649

David Byrne's American Utopia — HeadCount.org/DBAU or text VOTER DBAU to 40649

Dear Evan Hansen – HeadCount.org/DearEvanHansen or text VOTER EVAN to 40649

Girl From the North Country – HeadCount.org/GFTNC or text VOTER GFTNC to 40649

Hadestown – HeadCount.org/Hadestown or text VOTER HADESTOWN to 40649

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – HeadCount.org/HarryPotterandtheCursedChild or text VOTER CURSED CHILD to 40649

Jagged Little Pill – HeadCount.org/JLP or text VOTER JLP to 40649

Mean Girls – HeadCount.org/MeanGirls or text VOTER FETCH to 40649

Moulin Rouge! The Musical – HeadCount.org/MoulinRouge or text VOTER MR! to 40649

Plaza Suite – HeadCount.org/PlazaSuite or text VOTER PLAZA to 40649

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical – HeadCount.org/Tina or text VOTER TINA to 40649