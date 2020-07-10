TheaterMania Logo
Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, and More Help Promote Voter Registration

Fourteen Broadway shows have joined with HeadCount to help get out the vote.

Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.
(© Matthew Murphy)

Fourteen Broadway productions have partnered with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes civic participation through music, culture, and live performance, to encourage Broadway fans across the United States to register and vote.

Participating shows include Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, David Byrne's American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From the North Country, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Plaza Suite, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Additional participating shows will be announced soon.

Through HeadCount's national organization efforts, fans across the country can register, check, or update their voter registration status online and find localized information about polling dates, sites, and candidates. By doing so, they will be entered to win Broadway show tickets (applicable when performances resume) and more.

More information on each show's initiatives, all of which run through October 1 to encompass National Voter Registration Day on September 22, can be found at the links below:

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The TemptationsHeadCount.org/ATP or text VOTER ATP to 40649

ChicagoHeadCount.org/Chicago or text VOTER CHICAGO BWAY to 40649

Come From AwayHeadCount.org/ComeFromAway or text VOTER AWAY to 40649

CompanyHeadCount.org/Company or text VOTER COMPANY to 40649

David Byrne's American UtopiaHeadCount.org/DBAU or text VOTER DBAU to 40649

Dear Evan HansenHeadCount.org/DearEvanHansen or text VOTER EVAN to 40649

Girl From the North CountryHeadCount.org/GFTNC or text VOTER GFTNC to 40649

HadestownHeadCount.org/Hadestown or text VOTER HADESTOWN to 40649

Harry Potter and the Cursed ChildHeadCount.org/HarryPotterandtheCursedChild or text VOTER CURSED CHILD to 40649

Jagged Little PillHeadCount.org/JLP or text VOTER JLP to 40649

Mean GirlsHeadCount.org/MeanGirls or text VOTER FETCH to 40649

Moulin Rouge! The MusicalHeadCount.org/MoulinRouge or text VOTER MR! to 40649

Plaza SuiteHeadCount.org/PlazaSuite or text VOTER PLAZA to 40649

Tina: The Tina Turner MusicalHeadCount.org/Tina or text VOTER TINA to 40649

