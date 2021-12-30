In Memoriam: Remembering the Theater Icons We Lost in 2021

As the year comes to an end, we lovingly look back on those in the theater community we've lost this year. May their memories be a blessing. They will be missed.

Ed Asner, actor

Ed Asner

(© David Gordon)

Bob Avian, choreographer

Bob Avian

(© David Gordon)

Lisa Banes, actor

Lisa Banes

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Lee Breuer, director

Lee Breuer

(image via Mabou Mines)

Leslie Bricusse, songwriter

Leslie Bricusse

(© David Gordon)

Olympia Dukakis, actor

Olympia Dukakis

(© David Gordon)

Harvey Evans, actor

Harvey Evans

(© David Gordon)

George Ferencz, director

George Ferencz

(© Sally Lesser)

Craig 'muMs' Grant, writer/performer

Craig 'muMs' Grant

(© David Gordon)

Micki Grant, writer

Micki Grant

(© David Gordon)

Charles Grodin, actor

Charles Grodin

(© David Gordon)

Cynthia Harris, actor

Cynthia Harris

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Martha Henry, actor

Martha Henry in the Stratford Festival's 2021 production of Three Tall Women

(© V. Tony Hauser)

Hal Holbrook, actor

Hal Holbrook

(© David Gordon)

Paul Huntley, wig designer

Paul Huntley

(© David Gordon)

Alvin Ing, actor

Alvin Ing in a promotional image and as Shogun's Mother in Pacific Overtures

(image via @thealvining/Martha Swope/New York Public Library )

Arthur Kopit, playwright

Arthur Kopit

(© Tristan Fuge)

Cloris Leachman, actor

Cloris Leachman

(image via Wikimedia Commons)

Elizabeth McCann, producer

Elizabeth Ireland McCann

(© David Gordon)

G.W. Mercier, scenic designer

G.W. Mercier with two of his designs, Old Hats and Finding Nemo — The Musical

(© Joan Marcus/handout image/Disney)

Mark Plesent, director

Mark Plesent

(© Roger Belknap)

Andy Propst, theater critic

Andy Propst

(© Rex Lott)

Paul Ritter, actor

Paul Ritter as Reg in Table Manners from Alan Ayckbourn's trilogy The Norman Conquests

(© Joan Marcus)

Peter Scolari, actor

Peter Scolari

(© Tristan Fuge)

Sir Antony Sher, actor

Antony Sher as Richard III at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1984

(© Reg Wilson/Royal Shakespeare Company)

Jospeh Siravo, actor

Joseph Siravo

(© Tricia Baron)

Philip J. Smith, Chairman Emeritus of the Shubert Organization

Philip J. Smith

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Stephen Sondheim, composer-lyricist

Stephen Sondheim

(© David Gordon)

Cicely Tyson, actor

Cicely Tyson in her Tony-winning role as Carrie Watts in the 2013 revival of The Trip to Bountiful.

(© David Gordon)

Jessica Walter, actor

Jessica Walter

(© David Gordon)

Douglas Turner Ward, playwright and director

Douglas Turner Ward

(© David Gordon)

Samuel E. Wright, actor

Samuel E. Wright as Mufasa

(© Per Breiehagen)

Unga

(© Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Unga, the Bonobo chimp whose story is featured in Come From Away