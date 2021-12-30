In Memoriam: Remembering the Theater Icons We Lost in 2021

As the year comes to an end, we lovingly look back on those in the theater community we've lost this year. May their memories be a blessing. They will be missed.
Ed Asner, actor
Bob Avian, choreographer
Lisa Banes, actor
Lee Breuer, director
Leslie Bricusse, songwriter
Olympia Dukakis, actor
Harvey Evans, actor
George Ferencz, director
Craig 'muMs' Grant, writer/performer
Micki Grant, writer
Charles Grodin, actor
Cynthia Harris, actor
Martha Henry, actor
Hal Holbrook, actor
Paul Huntley, wig designer
Alvin Ing, actor
Arthur Kopit, playwright
Cloris Leachman, actor
Elizabeth McCann, producer
G.W. Mercier, scenic designer
Mark Plesent, director
Andy Propst, theater critic
Paul Ritter, actor
Peter Scolari, actor
Sir Antony Sher, actor
Jospeh Siravo, actor
Philip J. Smith, Chairman Emeritus of the Shubert Organization
Stephen Sondheim, composer-lyricist
Cicely Tyson, actor
Jessica Walter, actor
Douglas Turner Ward, playwright and director
Samuel E. Wright, actor
Unga, the Bonobo chimp whose story is featured in Come From Away
