Idina Menzel to Release Holiday Album With Guests Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, and More

Idina Menzel will release a new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, on October 18 on Schoolboy Records and Decca Records.

Produced by Ron Fair, the album features guests including Ariana Grande (joining Menzel for "A Hand for Mrs. Claus" by Frozen scribes Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez), Billy Porter ("I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm"), Frozen costar Josh Gad ("We Wish You the Merriest"), and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr ("I'll Be Home for Christmas").

In addition to these standards and Jonathan Larson's "Seasons of Love," the album will have new songs written by Menzel, including "At This Table," (authored with Jonas Myran) and "Walker's 3rd Hanukkah."

Click here to preorder.