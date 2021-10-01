Hershey Felder Presents – Live From Florence Announces 2021-22 Season of Films

Hershey Felder Presents – Live From Florence has announced a 2021-22 season of new musical and dramatic films, to be produced in Europe and broadcast for American audiences.

Writer, pianist, and actor Hershey Felder together with the arts broadcasting company he founded, Live from Florence, will expand beyond its home base in Florence, Italy, with a season of new musical and dramatic stories set and filmed in Paris, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw, Avila Spain, as well as Florence.

The 2021-22 season will include the following films:

Dante in Florence (premiering November 28): The story of Italy's greatest poet Dante Alighieri and his muse, Beatrice.

Mozart and Figaro in Vienna (premiering January 9, 2022): The story of the outrageous collaboration between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte that created the perfect comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro.

The Verdi Fiasco (premiering March 27, 2022): The story of the disastrous opening night of Verdi's immortal La Traviata.

The Assembly (premiering May 29, 2022): The film will feature the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and telling the real-life story of Holocaust survivor Eva Libitzky's visit to diverse urban schools and the shocking events that occurred.

Chopin in Paris (premiering August 7, 2022): Adapted from Felder's stage play Monsieur Chopin about the music and life of Polish Pianist-composer Fryderyk Chopin.

The Crazy Widow (of Moses de Leon) (premiering October 16, 2022): Set in Avila, Spain, the story focuses on 13th-century Jewish mysticism that is the basis for Kabbalah.

A Musical Surprise for Holiday Time (premiering December 18, 2022): The subject of the film will be decided by viewers who have purchased season tickets.

Live From Florence, Season 1, which was produced during the global pandemic, featured eight streaming productions that employed over 300 artists. The productions sold over 56,000 tickets and distributed over $1.5 million to US and international arts institutions in need.

After its live streaming debut, each production will be subsequently available on demand for one week after the premiere to single ticket holders. Season purchasers will have continuous access to the complete library of Hershey Felder Presents – Live From Florence including its first season, as well as additional content.

