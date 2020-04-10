Hear Kristin Chenoweth Sing From Andrew Lippa's Proposed Tiger King Musical

Broadway, like the rest of the world, is obsessed with the Netflix documentary series Tiger King. One of the obsessed is composer Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Wild Party), who has been openly tweeting about how much he wants to turn the story of zookeeper Joe Exotic and arch-nemesis Carole Baskin into a musical.

Lippa has released a song for his proposed parody Tiger King: The Musical, and has Kristin Chenoweth singing as Baskin. This number finds Baskin reflecting on her life and the dubious death of her first husband. Take a listen below: