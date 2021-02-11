HBO Announces May Premiere for In Treatment Reboot, Starring Uzo Aduba and Anthony Ramos

HBO has announced a May 2021 premiere for the return of In Treatment, which will feature a cast led by Emmy winner Uzo Aduba.

In Treatment debuted in 2008 and ran for three seasons. The revival is set in present-day Los Angeles and follows Aduba's character, Dr. Brooke Taylor, as she helps three patients navigate their mental health amid the global pandemic and several recent major social and cultural shifts.

Joining Aduba are Anthony Ramos (Hamilton) as Eladio, a home health aide; Liza Colón-Zayas (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) as Rita, Brooke's longtime confidant; Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Inheritance) as Colin, a millionaire turned white-collar criminal; Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) as Laila, Brooke's teenage client; and Joe Kinnaman (For All Mankind) as Adam, Brooke's long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend.

A date for the series premiere is still to be announced.