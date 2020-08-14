Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Releases New Single, "Stop"

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos has released new single and video titled "Stop." "It's a song about stopping, breathing, being present in whatever moment you're in and finding the beauty in it," says Ramos. The video also features Anthony Payne, who lost his job at a hair salon in the midst of the the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to do some good for the community in the wake of George Floyd's murder. The video depicts Payne as he cuts hair outdoors in Brooklyn and supports Black Lives Matter by donating proceeds. You can check out the video below: