Hadestown Casts Announced for Broadway Return and New National Tour

Casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Hadestown, which resumes performances September 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, as well as this fall's North American tour, which kicks off October 8 at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

Reeve Carney (Orpheus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), and Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) once again taking on their principal roles, with Tom Hewitt rounding out the leads as Hades until Patrick Page returns from a film project on November 2. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with the Workers chorus comprising Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele. Swings are Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael "YaYa" Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Leading the national tour will be Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. Fates are Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne, while the Workers will be played by Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Touring swings are Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with director Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The production won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, with additional Tonys going to Mitchell and Chavkin, among others.

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (set design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Ben t. Matchstick (co-conceiver).