Grumpy Old Men Cast Album Released, Featuring Sally Struthers, Hal Linden, and More

Broadway Records has released the world premiere cast recording of Grumpy Old Men, a new musical inspired by the 1993 film of the same title.

Featuring a score by Neil Berg and Nick Meglin, and a book by Dan Remmes, Grumpy Old Men is the story of two feuding neighbors who face off as romantic rivals when a beautiful new neighbor moves in across the street. The motion picture, written by Mark Steven Johnson and directed by Donald Petrie, starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret.

The cast album features Ed Dixon, Mark Jacoby, Leslie Stevens, Sally Struthers, and Hal Linden, alongside Brenda Braxton, Doug Eskew, Kevin Massey, Laura Woyasz, John Battagliese, Blake Hammond, Eric Jon Mahlum, Kelly Methven, James Taylor Odom, Heather Jane Rolff, Brooke Singer, and Christina Tompkins.

Grumpy Old Men is available wherever digital music can be found.