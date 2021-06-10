Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal, and More Take Part in Show of Titles This Weekend

Here's a look at some of the big events streaming soon.

Glenn Close and Jake Gyllenhaal are two of the performers slated to sing in Show of Titles.

(© Janie Willison/David Gordon)

Dozens of Broadway stars will come together to sing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals in Show of Titles, a special benefit for the Actors Fund. The concert will be livestreamed on Stellar on June 13 at 8pm EST and will be available for viewing for a limited time. Slated performers include Annaleigh Ashford, Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson. Click here for tickets and more information about Show of Titles.

TheaterMania will stream the filmed off-Broadway production of Ed Dixon's solo show Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose May 24-July 18. The one-act play chronicles Dixon's 20-year friendship with George Rose, the two-time Tony-winning character actor known for starring in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, and The Pirates of Penzance, who was tortured and beaten to death in the Dominican Republic in 1988. Tickets are $25. To purchase, click here or click the BUY button above.

Ismenia Mendes, Lucy Taylor, Marceline Hugot, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Karen Kandel in Marys Seacole.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Lincoln Center Theater will present a free stream of its 2019 LCT3 production Marys Seacole, written by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The drama will be available via Broadway On Demand June 10-July 4. To register for free tickets, click here.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest will stream May 1-June 30. Directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece. To get access, click here.

Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes

(images provided by the production )

MCC Theater will present a free streaming concert featuring selections from the new musical Space Dogs on Monday, June 28, at 7pm ET. It will remain available through July 1. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking story of Laika, a stray dog who is sent to space during the Cold War by a top-secret Russian scientist. Laika made history as the first animal to orbit the Earth, but she was only supplied with one meal, seven days' worth of oxygen, and died from overheating within hours of liftoff. For tickets and more information, click here.

