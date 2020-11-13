Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Ricky Martin, and More Preview Jingle Jangle

Jingle Jangle, a new holiday movie-musical from writer/director David E. Talbert, has debuted on Netflix. The story of a toy maker whose positivity is restored when his granddaughter comes to visit, the film features a cast led by Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin, and Madalen Mills. Here, they discuss making a joyful soon-to-be classic, with a budget that only Netflix can provide.