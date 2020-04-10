Flashback Friday: Remember Sky? So Does Charmian Carr in Stephen Sondheim's Evening Primrose

Most of us haven't been outside in weeks, a trait we share with the characters in the rarely seen Stephen Sondheim-James Goldman television musical Evening Primrose. The story of a man who takes refuge from the world in a department store and finds a community of likeminded individuals doing the same, Evening Primrose premiered in 1966 and starred Anthony Perkins and Charmian Carr. Here, Carr sings the poignant Sondheim tune "I Remember," which comes when her character admits that she hasn't been outdoors in 13 years.