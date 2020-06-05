Flashback Friday: Lion King Cast Performs Black Lives Matter Tribute "Is the Writing on the Wall?"

In 2014, dancer Ray Mercer directed and choreographed "Is the Writing on the Wall?", a piece created after the death of Eric Garner. The work was presented at the 2014 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Gypsy of the Year event, presented by cast members from The Lion King. The sobering piece is just as relevant now, and we thought it was appropriate to watch it as we head into the weekend.