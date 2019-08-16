Flashback Friday: John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands in American Idiot

Berkeley Repertory Theatre recently revealed that former American Idiot stars John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands will star in the upcoming Avett Brothers musical, Swept Away. The production, with a book by John Logan, reunites the pair with Michael Mayer, who directed them in the Green Day musical, which also premiered at Berkeley Rep before transferring to Broadway. With that in mind, we're flashing back to 2010, when Gallagher, Sands, and their Idiot costar Michael Esper, performed "Wake Me Up When September Ends" on Live with Regis and Kelly.

Swept Away will begin performances on Sunday, June 14, 2020.