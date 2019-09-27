Flashback Friday: In Rehearsals With Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening

Four years ago today, Deaf West Theatre opened its Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, directed by Michael Arden. With that in mind, we decided to look back at the first time New York was introduced to the production in the rehearsal room. Watch stars including Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, Kathryn Gallagher, Ali Stroker, and more perform beloved showtunes like "The Bitch of Living" and "The Song of Purple Summer."