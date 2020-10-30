Flashback Friday: Chita Rivera's Hat Not-So-Magically Falls Off During Merlin
Start your weekend with this story of Theater Gone Wrong.
In the 1983 Broadway musical Merlin, Chita Rivera played an evil sorceress who wore a huge, gorgeous crown as part of her costume. The production was plagued with troubles, and at one point, to a full house, Rivera's wig and hat completely fell off. Perhaps a magician would have been able to fix the problem, though Doug Henning, the illusionist who starred, wasn't much help.
