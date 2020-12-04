Flashback Friday: Can You Guess All 19 Songs Represented in the Prince of Broadway Overture?
Watch Jason Robert Brown lead the band in a rousing rendition of the musical's impressive kickoff.
The 2017 Manhattan Theatre Club musical Prince of Broadway, celebrating the career of beloved director/producer Harold Prince, opened with an overture that included 19 songs from Prince's oeurve. Watch here as musical supervisor (and three-time Tony winner) Jason Robert Brown leads the band in a rendition of that overture — and see if you can identify all 19 tunes represented.
