Flashback Friday: Andrea Martin Tells the Tale of the Barking Hamburgers

When it comes to live theater, anything can happen — and since the days of the ancient Greeks, this has meant onstage disasters. Anyone who's ever stepped foot on a stage has a story of "theater gone wrong," so TheaterMania has decided to comb Broadway for the best of these disastrous tales. Today, we bring you two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin, who, alongside the great Nathan Lane, experienced a sound effect snafu in the middle of a performance of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart back in 1993 at Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum. But never fear, the actors handled it like consummate professionals…not really.