The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul to Be Performed at Joe's Pub

A concert version of The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, a new original musical about Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, will be presented a Joe's Pub on August 26.

With music, lyrics, and book by Christie Baugher, this industry presentation, which is also open to the public, is directed by Danny Mefford (choreographer of the Tony Award-winning musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Fun Home), with musical direction by Matt Castle. Ken Barnett (Mozart in the Jungle) and Tiffany Topol (Once) star in the title roles.

The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is described as follows: "F. Scott and Zelda's love takes center stage in this contemporary musical about two of American culture's most timeless figures — and their tumultuous, storied marriage that seems ripped from the cover of today's tabloids."

First presented in concert at 54 Below in 2015, The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is currently in development with Switchboard Operations and previously was developed with Fault Line Theatre as part of their Irons In The Fire series. It was most recently presented as part of the York Theatre Company's NEO Developmental Reading Series in 2016.