Filmed West End Productions of Kinky Boots and 42nd Street Coming to DVD and Blu-ray

The filmed West End productions of Kinky Boots, 42nd Street, From Here to Eternity, Hetty Feather, and The Wind in the Willows will be released on DVD and Blu-ray later this year.

Kinky Boots, The Wind in the Willows, and From Here to Eternity will be released on May 25, with 42nd Street and Hetty Feather following on July 6.

Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's Kinky Boots stars Matt Henry, Killian Donnelly, Natalie McQueen, Sean Needham, Cordelia Farnworth, and Antony Reed. The Wind in the Willows, written by Julian Fellowes, George Stiles, and Anthony Drewe, stars Rufus Hound, Simon Kipkin, Craig Mather, Neil McDermott, Denise Welch, and Gary Wilmot. From Here to Eternity is written by Tim Rice, Stuart Brayson, and Bill Oakes, and stars Robert Lonsdale, Darius Campbell, Rebecca Thornhill, Siubhan Harrison, and Ryan Sampson.

The classic production of 42nd Street, with choreography by Randy Skinner, stars Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, and Philip Bertioli. Hetty Feather, adapted by Emma Reeves, features Phoebe Thomas, Matt Costain, Sarah Goddard, Isaac Stanmore, Mark Kane, and Nikki Warwick.

