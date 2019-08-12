EXCLUSIVE: Watch Zero Mostel Sing With Dick Cavett in New Fiddler Documentary

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, a new documentary about the history of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, hits cinemas on Friday, August 23, and we've got an exclusive first look. In the following clip, watch as the original Tevye, Zero Mostel, sings his big song alongside television presenter Dick Cavett, while finding out about Mostel's involvement with the musical:

Directed by Max Lewkowicz and written by Lewkowicz and Valerie Thomas, the film features interviews with lyricist Sheldon Harnick; composer Jerry Bock; book writer Joseph Stein; producer Harold Prince; original Broadway cast member Austin Pendleton; Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish collaborators Joel Grey and Steven Skybell; previous Fiddler stars Harvey Fierstein, Danny Burstein, Samantha Massell, and Alexandra Silber; and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.