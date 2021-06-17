Exclusive: Mauricio Martinez to Host Bryant Park Concerts This Summer, From Adrienne Warren and More

Broadway vet Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) will host a series of performances throughout the summer as part of the Bryant Park Picnic Performances series.

Martinez will host the following shows:

Friday, June 18 — New York City Opera's Pride in the Park, featuring selections from opera and musical theater, as well as a new arrangement of the finale from Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera Stonewall.

Friday, July 30 — Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren and friends will take the stage as part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series.

Friday, September 10 — Classical Theatre of Harlem will take the stage for a special performance

Monday, September 20 — Chris Thile and friends will take the stage for the Town Hall's 100th anniversary concert.

All events are free to the general public, with seating opening at 5:30pm and the show starting at 7pm. Attendees must show proof of full Covid vaccination series or an immediately recent negative test result. Those unable to attend in person can watch via livestream, supported by Bank of America.