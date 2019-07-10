Ethan Slater and Lena Hall Cast in Reefer Madness the Musical Workshop

Producers have announced that a workshop production of Reefer Madness the Musical will take place on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. Ethan Slater and Lena Hall will star as Jimmy and Mae, respectively.

The show is described as follows: "Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, Reefer Madness the Musical is a raucous musical comedy that takes a satirical look at the hilarity caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex, and violence."

The cast will also feature Gizel Jiménez (Mary), Eric William Morris (Jack), Renée Albulario (Sally), and Nehal Joshi (Ralph).

Reefer Madness the Musical features a book Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, with music by Studney and lyrics by Murphy, along with direction by Stephen Brackett and choreography by Spencer Liff.