Lilli Cooper, Major Attaway, and More Round Out Encores! Mack & Mabel

New York City Center has announced complete casting for the upcoming Encores! production of Mack & Mabel, set to run from February 19-23.

As previously announced, the cast will be led by Tony nominee Douglas Sills (War Paint) as Mack Sennett and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels) as Mabel Normand. Joining them will be Major Attaway (Aladdin) as Fatty Arbuckle, Tony nominee Michael Berresse (The Cher Show) as William Desmond Taylor, Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Lottie Ames, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Frank Wyman, Jordan Gelber (Elf) as Mr. Kessel, Evan Kasprzak (Cats) as Freddy, Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day) as Andy, Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!) as Eddie, Janet Noh as Ella, and Allen Lewis Rickman (Relatively Speaking) as Mr. Bauman.

The ensemble includes Alex Julian Aquilino, Matt Bauman, Maria Briggs, Julian R. Decker, Sara Esty, Paige Faure, Haley Fish, Leslie Donna Flesner, Garett Hawe, Leah Horowitz, Matt Moisey, Madison Stratton, Diana Vaden, Jacob Keith Watson, Kristen Beth Williams, Darius Wright, Joy Woods, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

A love letter to the silent film era, Mack & Mabel tells the story of Mack Sennett and his first great discovery and muse, the comedienne Mabel Normand. Mack makes Mabel a star, but Mack's insatiable drive to succeed coupled with Mabel's natural vulnerability — the key to her audience appeal — turns their love affair into a high wire act with no net.

The musical features a book by Michael Stewart (revised version by Francine Pascal), and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The original New York production was directed and choreographed by Gower Champion. Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph the Encores! production, with music direction by Rob Berman.