Encores! Cancels Thoroughly Modern Millie and Summer Off-Center Season

New York City Center has canceled the rest of its 2019-20 season, which was scheduled through this summer.

Among the cancellations is the May 5-10 New York City Center Encores! production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, which was set to be directed by Lear deBessonet and star Ashley Park, and the entire Encores! Off-Center season, which was scheduled for June and July. The theater has not yet announced if these productions will be rescheduled.

Previously announced cancellations include the Encores! production of Love Life, Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Perplexed (which was scheduled through March 29), and Harry Townsend's Last Stand (which was scheduled through April 5).

Other canceled programming includes the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Martha Graham Dance Company, and City Center On the mOve.