Elf Actor Michael Mandell Has Died

Broadway vet Michael Mandell has died, according to reports on social media.

Mandell made his Broadway debut in the original production of Big River and went on to play the Macy's Store Manager in the 2010 and 2012 mountings of Elf. Off-Broadway, Mandell appeared in the original productions of William Finn's Romance in Hard Times and A New Brain (as the nurse Richard), Terrence McNally's Bad Habits and Sophie Treadwell's Machinal, among other shows. He had countless regioinal credits and appeared on the national tour of It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues.

On screen, Mandell appeared on Glee, Ed, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ugly Betty, I Love You Phillip Morris, New Year's Eve, and more.