Dylan McDermott and Phylicia Rashad to Headline Online Production of The Night of the Iguana

Dylan McDermott and Phylicia Rashad will headline an online production of Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann and streaming December 2-6. La Femme Theatre Productions presents the play as a benefit for the Actors Fund, with ticket prices ranging from $10-$250.

McDermott will play Reverend Shannon, with Rashad as Maxine, alongside Roberta Maxwell as Miss Fellowes, Austin Pendleton as Nonno, Jean Lichty as Hannah, Keith Randolph Smith as Jake, Carmen Berkeley as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman as Hank, Julio Macias as Pnacho, Stephanie Schmiderer as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda as Pedro, and John Hans Tester as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inner and outer disturbances during one stormy night in World War II-era Acapulco.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (set and background design), Darron L. West (music and sound effects), and Amy Stoller (dramaturg and language consultant).