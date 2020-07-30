Dulé Hill and Jennifer Mudge to Lead Online Reading of Amiri Baraka's Dutchman
The pair starred in a 2007 revival of the play at the Cherry Lane Theatre.
Dulé Hill and Jennifer Mudge will reunite to star in an online reading of Amiri Baraka's groundbreaking play Dutchman on Saturday, August 8 at 7pm ET. The reading will be presented by Play-PerView, with tickets starting at $5.
Hill and Mudge starred in the play at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 2007. Robert Barry Fleming will stage the reading, with a cast rounded out by Chris Myers. The evening will benefit Newark Arts.
In Dutchman, a lascivious blonde tries every way she knows to manipulate and seduce a young Black man in a New York City subway car, with devastating results. The play was first staged at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 1964.
