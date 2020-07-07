Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Starring Donny Osmond, to Stream

The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel is concluding its first season of shows with a stream of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this Friday, July 10, at 2pm. The stream will be available for 48 hours.

Recorded in 1999, the production features Donny Osmond in the title role. Maria Friedman plays the Narrator, Richard Attenborough plays Jacob, and Joan Collins plays Mrs. Potiphar.

The stream is free to watch, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds will go to the Actors Fund, Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, the Actors Benevolent Fund, and other organizations providing assistance for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show will be available here on the Shows Must Go On! YouTube page.