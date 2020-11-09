Disney Plus Announces Premiere of New Series About the School of American Ballet

Disney Plus has announced a December 18 premiere date for its new six-part documentary series On Pointe.

On Pointe is directed and produced by Larissa Bills, and is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes executive-producing from Imagine Entertainment and Matthew O'Neill serves as executive producing from DCTV.

The series will follow a season at the School of American Ballet in New York City, exploring the lives of students from across the country as they train to become dancers and rehearse for the annual New York City Ballet production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center.

