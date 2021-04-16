Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jimmy Smits to Star in Nilo Cruz's Two Sisters and a Piano

Emmy winner Jimmy Smits and Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega will head the cast of Nilo Cruz's Two Sisters and a Piano, presented as a virtual production April 21-May 23. New Normal Rep produces the digital run, which is directed by the author.

Rubin-Vega will take on the role of Sofia, reprising a character she played in the 1999 off-Broadway premiere of the drama at the Public Theater. She and Smits both starred in the Broadway production of Cruz's Pulitzer-winning Anna in the Tropics in 2004. They are joined by Florencia Lozano and Gary Perez.

Set in 1991, during the Pan American Games in Havana and while the Russians are pulling out of Cuba, the play follows two sisters, Maria Celia, a novelist, and Sofia, a pianist, serving time under house arrest. Passion infiltrates politics when a lieutenant assigned to their case becomes infatuated with Maria Celia, whose literature he has been reading. Two Sisters and a Piano premiered in 1999 at the McCarter Theater.