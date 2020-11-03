Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, About Michael Brown Killing, to Stream Free

The All Arts channel will present a free stream of Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood beginning on Sunday, November 15. The solo show will have its premiere that night at 8pm on the All Arts station and will be available for free thereafter on the network's website and app.

Filmed at New York's Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and commissioned by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Until the Flood is Orlandersmith's response to the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson in 2014. Orlandersmith traveled to Missouri a few months after Brown's death and conducted interviews with dozens of people still grappling with the aftermath of the shooting and yearning for change. From these intimate conversations, she created eight characters embodying a community struggling to come to terms with the personal damage.

Directed for the stage and television by Neel Keller, and written and performed by Orlandersmith, Until the Flood is designed by Takeshi Kata (set), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting), Kaye Voyce (costume), Justin Ellington (sound), and Nick Hussong (projections).

The filmed production is presented in part by the theaters in which Orlandersmith presented the piece, including both Rattlestick and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, as well as A Contemporary Theatre (Seattle), Center Theatre Group (Los Angeles), Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre (Chicago), Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, and Portland Center Stage.