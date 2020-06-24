Crossword: The Sounds of Richard Rodgers

Whether you're a fan of Broadway musicals or not, you're familiar with the music of Richard Rodgers. If the melody to "Doe, a deer, a female deer" pops into your head as soon as you hear those words, then you know his work. His contributions to American music and the theater are beyond estimation, and with his birthday (June 28) coming up this weekend, we came up with a crossword that centers on him and his familiar musicals. See how many clues you can solve without looking at the answers at the bottom. Happy puzzling!

















































































Answers

Across: 3. HALL 5. AISLE 7. STAGE 11. BALI 12. HAMILTON 14. HENRY 15. MAN 16. LLOYDWEBBER 17. USHER 18. MCDONALD 20. MEZZANINE

Down: 1. OKLAHOMA 2. HAMMERSTEIN 4. BRYNNER 6. ALLADIN 8. CAROUSEL 9. FIVE 10. SOUND 13. CINDERELLA 15. MARTIN 18. MARIA 19. WESTEND