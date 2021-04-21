Coming to PBS: West End Stage Films of Romeo and Juliet and Uncle Vanya

Two filmed West End stage productions are coming to PBS's Great Performances: Romeo and Juliet and Uncle Vanya.

The National Theatre's filmed production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, directed by Simon Godwin and adapted for the screen by Emily Burns, will air Friday, April 23 at 8pm ET. The cast is led by Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley in the title roles, alongside Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet, Lucian Msamati as the Friar, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris, Adrian Lester as Prince, Lloyd Hutchinson as Lord Capulet, Colin Tierney as Lord Montague, Ella Dacres as Peta and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

On the creative side are director of photography Tim Sidell, production and costume designer by Soutra Gilmour, movement directors Jonathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, fight director Kate Waters, and composer Michael Bruce.

Conor McPherson's adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, directed for the stage by by Ian Rickson and for the screen by Ross MacGibbon, will air Friday, May 7 at 9pm ET. Toby Jones takes on the title role, alongside Richard Armitage as Astrov, Rosalind Eleazar as Yelena, Aimee Lou Wood as Sonya, Anna Calder Marshall as Nana, Dearbhla Molloy as Mariya, Roger Allam as Serebryakov, and Peter Wight as Telegin.

The production has set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball.